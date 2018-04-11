Wrangell gets first pot dispensary

Wrangell’s first marijuana dispensary opened this week. Happy Cannabis owner Kelsey Martinsen says he’s been working towards opening day for about two years.

“Our biggest problem was getting the mechanical work done in a timely manner, since this is kind of a hard-to-get to place,” Martinsen said.

The city of Wrangell approved his endeavor last spring. Happy Cannabis has seven strains of pot available at its store behind the now-defunct Diamond C Café, a downtown restaurant Martinsen owned. The pot comes from Common Collective, a grower in Houston, Alaska.

Martinson does not sell edibles or paraphernalia right now. He is cultivating pot that he would ship off the island, and possibly sell at his store.

Plenty of Southeast towns already have dispensaries. Those include Juneau, Skagway, Petersburg, Sitka and Ketchikan.