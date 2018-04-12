Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 12, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Charges: Ex-Quintillion CEO duped investors in Arctic broadband project

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The former chief executive of an Alaska company working on a massive fiber optic project in the Arctic is charged with committing fraud while she led the company.

Senate votes down further increasing PFD amounts

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Senate defeated a series of amendments today to the annual state budget, including efforts to raise permanent fund dividends to the full amount.

Rep. Kito will no longer commit to voting with Alaska House majority

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

In an unusual announcement, Juneau Democratic Representative Sam Kito III says he will no longer commit to voting with the Alaska House majority caucus.

Draft Walker climate policy urges Alaska to transition away from fossil fuels

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The first recommendations from Gov. Bill Walker’s climate task force run the gamut — from putting a price on carbon to supporting a more diversified economy and improving how climate change is taught in schools.

Technology helping small communities cut high energy costs, conference organizer says

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

About 400 people from around Alaska and elsewhere converged on the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel and Conference Center Tuesday to talk about how residents of the state’s rural and remote communities can reduce high energy costs during the 20th Rural Energy Conference.

Opening statements begin in Bethel tobacco trial

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

On Wednesday, Dolores Hunter vs. Phillip Morris USA went to trial for the third time in seven years. The trial could have wide-reaching implications for the tobacco company.

16 teams depart Kobuk 440 start in Kotzebue

Zoe Grueskin, KNOM – Nome

Sixteen dog teams took off from Kotzebue this afternoon at the start of the 2018 Kobuk 440. Leading the pack across the sea ice was this year’s Iditarod Rookie of the Year, Jessie Holmes.

“A Tale of Two Tricksters” pairs Alaska Native and Puerto Rican traditions

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The cultures of Puerto Ricans living in the Bronx and Alaska Natives may seem worlds apart. But a new production from the Alaska Native Heritage Center will shed light on some surprising similarities.