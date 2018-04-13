Responding to accelerating life systems on Planet Earth

Most people agree that we need to aim for more resilient infrastructure and communities to effectively respond to climate change. But what are the first steps toward getting there? Your chance to talk it over with two expert panelists is coming up on the next “Talk of Alaska:” an ecologist who has documented what is actually happening with endangered species, and an experimenter who locked himself in a closed environment for two years.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:

Chris D. Thomas – Professor of Conservation Biology, University of York, author of “Inhertors of the Earth, How Nature is Thriving in an Age of Extinction”

– Professor of Conservation Biology, University of York, author of “Inhertors of the Earth, How Nature is Thriving in an Age of Extinction” Mark Nelson – Chairman of the Institute of Ecotechnics, crew member of the two-year closure of Biosphere 2, 1991-93, author of “Pushing Our Limits, Insights from Biosphere 2.

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

