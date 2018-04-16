Algo Nuevo April 15, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, April 15th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
5:08
Ojo De Vidrio
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:24
Mentiras
Grupo B & B
Promo
Hacienda
3:38
La Cajera
Street People
Rejuvenation
Déjà vu
3:00
Amada Amante
Brown Express
Rick Fuentes & Brown express
Revolution
3:38
Bad Boys Power Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
14:12
Vienes Y Te Vas
Sylvia MG
Promo
Unknown
3:58
Como Quisiera
Lorenzo Miguel
Esa Mujer
Alta Vista
4:03
Matanza Jam
Los Garrapatas
Puro Nuevo Mexico
Chavez Music
3:49
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:02
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:32
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
5:03
Bola Negra
Fabian Marco
Sabor De Las Vegas New Mexico
The Music Album
3:19
Reyes Ruiz
Daniel Lee Gallegos
Sabor De Las Vegas New Mexico
The Music Album
3:19
El Chupa Cabra Cumbia
Jake Y Grupo Firme
Sabor De Las Vegas New Mexico
The Music Album
5:45
La Burra Tuerta
Preston Garza
Sabor De Las Vegas New Mexico
The Music Album
3:08
Rancheras Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
18:48
Por Tal De Que Seas Feliz
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:24
Tell It Like It Is
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
4:59
La Reina
Ana Gabriel
Historia De Una Reina
Sony
3:38
Luna
Ana Gabriel
Historia De Una Reina
Sony
4:34
God Bless the Child
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
7:09
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
7:06
Simplemente Amigos
The New Variety Band
Simplemente Amigos
GSM Discos
3:53
Cumbia Medley
The New Variety Band
Simplemente Amigos
GSM Discos
4:31
Buscare Un Amor
Christian Sanchez
Mi Herencia
Atlantis
3:24
Florecita
Christian Sanchez
Mi Herencia
Atlantis
3:09
Atrevete Amarme
Elida Y Avante
Al Fin Completa
Freddie
3:28
Siempre Seras Para Mi
Elida Y Avante
Al Fin Completa
Freddie
4:00
La Papaya
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
3:11
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
5:35
Nortenas Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
9:30