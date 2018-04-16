Algo Nuevo April 15, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, April 15th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

5:08

 

Ojo De Vidrio

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:24

 

Mentiras

Grupo B & B

Promo

Hacienda

3:38

 

La Cajera

Street People

Rejuvenation

Déjà vu

3:00

 

Amada Amante

Brown Express

Rick Fuentes & Brown express

Revolution

3:38

 

Bad Boys Power Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

14:12

 

Vienes Y Te Vas

Sylvia MG

Promo

Unknown

3:58

 

Como Quisiera

Lorenzo Miguel

Esa Mujer

Alta Vista

4:03

 

Matanza Jam

Los Garrapatas

Puro Nuevo Mexico

Chavez Music

3:49

 

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:02

 

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:32

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

5:03

 

Bola Negra

Fabian Marco

Sabor De Las Vegas New Mexico

The Music Album

3:19

 

Reyes Ruiz

Daniel Lee Gallegos

Sabor De Las Vegas New Mexico

The Music Album

3:19

 

El Chupa Cabra Cumbia

Jake Y Grupo Firme

Sabor De Las Vegas New Mexico

The Music Album

5:45

 

La Burra Tuerta

Preston Garza

Sabor De Las Vegas New Mexico

The Music Album

3:08

 

Rancheras Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

18:48

 

Por Tal De Que Seas Feliz

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:24

 

Tell It Like It Is

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

4:59

 

La Reina

Ana Gabriel

Historia De Una Reina

Sony

3:38

 

Luna

Ana Gabriel

Historia De Una Reina

Sony

4:34

 

God Bless the Child

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

7:09

 

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

7:06

 

Simplemente Amigos

The New Variety Band

Simplemente Amigos

GSM Discos

3:53

 

Cumbia Medley

The New Variety Band

Simplemente Amigos

GSM Discos

4:31

 

Buscare Un Amor

Christian Sanchez

Mi Herencia

Atlantis

3:24

 

Florecita

Christian Sanchez

Mi Herencia

Atlantis

3:09

 

Atrevete Amarme

Elida Y Avante

Al Fin Completa

Freddie

3:28

 

Siempre Seras Para Mi

Elida Y Avante

Al Fin Completa

Freddie

4:00

 

La Papaya

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

3:11

 

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

5:35

 

Nortenas Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

9:30

