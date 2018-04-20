Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 20, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Israel pulls warplanes from Red Flag training exercises due to rising regional tensions

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Dozens of U.S. and allied warplanes are assembling at Eielson Air Force Base in preparation for an upcoming round of Red Flag training exercises. But F-15s from the nation of Israel will not be participating, reportedly because of rising tensions in the region.

Cleanup continues for fuel spills in Savoonga and Nome

Zoe Grueskin, KNOM – Nome

An unknown volume of diesel fuel has spilled in Savoonga.

Mat-Su Borough Assembly approves Chijuk Creek timber contract

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

After two hours of testimony and debate on Tuesday night, the Mat-Su Borough Assembly approved a five-year contract for a large timber harvest in the Trapper Creek area.

State renews Pebble land use permit

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The Alaska Department of Natural resources made two announcements yesterday related to mineral development in Bristol Bay.

Fairbanks students need parents’ permission to participate in walkout, district says

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Today, students organized across the country in solidarity with national high school walkouts expressing alarm over gun violence, including in Fairbanks.

Washington State ferries to look harder at diesel to electric conversion

Tom Banse, NNN – Oregon

Now that electric cars are a common sight on the nation’s highways, and prototypes exist for electric trucks and airplanes, could electric ferries be next?

Alaska ferry officials consider fuel alternatives

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaska officials have no plans to convert state ferries to electrical power. But they’re installing engines that could use natural gas as well as diesel.

Alaska Airlines sets new limits on emotional support animals

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The policy change, which starts May 1, includes requiring a signed affidavit that the animal is trained to behave in public and that the owner accepts liability for its actions. Passengers with emotional support animals will also now have to provide all documentation to Alaska Airlines at least 48 hours before their flight.

AK: What’s the deal with Juneau’s barefoot guy?

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Xtratufs, Bogs, Muck Boots — comfortable, waterproof footwear is pretty much a necessity here in Juneau. But not for the local some know as “the barefoot guy.”

49 Voices: Victoria Petersen of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Victoria Petersen in Anchorage. Petersen is our intern this spring, and next week she’ll be launching the print version of her hyperlocal news blog, The Spenardian.