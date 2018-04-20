Chad Carpenter’s Sudsy Slim Rides Again

Chad Carpenter, creator of the world famous Tundra comic strip, is foraying into his second adventure in the world of film as writer and producer of Sudsy Slim Rides Again. (His first film was Moose the Movie.) Carpenter, who says of Sudsy, “it’s a film about Alaskans made in Alaska by Alaskans” drops by Stage Talk this week to talk about the film, Tundra, and how he has manged to balance both worlds. Sudsy Slim Rides Again opens in the Valley Cinema in Wasilla April 20 with four shows a day until the cows come home.

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, April 20 at 2:45 p.m.

