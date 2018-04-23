Algo Nuevo April 22, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, April 22nd, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith
5:22
Ojo De Vidrio
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:25
Mentiras
Grupo B & B
Promo
Hacienda
3:39
La Cajera
Street People
Rejuvenation
Déjà vu
3:00
Amada Amante
Brown Express
Rick Fuentes & Brown express
Revolution
3:37
Vienes Y Te Vas
Sylvia MG
Promo
Unknown
3:59
La Yaquesita
Abel Lucero
Dame La Mano
ALB Productions
2:29
Las Botas De Charro
Abel Lucero
Dame La Mano
ALB Productions
2:39
Bandango Medley
Bandango
2004
Hacienda
6:30
Anoche Etuve Llorando
Bandango
2004
Hacienda
3:24
No, No, No/Cumbia Del Sol
IMAS
Mucho Corazon
Allusion
6:03
Mi Tesoro
IMAS
Mucho Corazon
Allusion
4:18
Jose Jose Medley
The New Variety Band
Simplemente Amigos
GSM Discos
7:06
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
5:03
Veinte Anos
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:03
Rancheras Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
18:47
Las Nubes
Chris Arellano
Nuevo Americano
Howlin Dog Records
4:18
Asi Bailando
Mazz
Deep In the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
3:41
Por Tu Amor
Elida Reyna
Deep In the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
3:41
Vete
Solido
Deep In the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
3:33
Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:39
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
6:35
Tenemos Que Sufrir
Zeke Herrera
Promo
Unknown
3:41
Amor O Costumbre
Michael Salgado/Elida Reyna
Deep In the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
3:37
Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
5:00
Boogie Woogie
August
V Generations
Sound Garden
4:20
Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
15:14
Let the Rain Fall On Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
6:38
Let There Be Peace On Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
4:39
Sentimiento
Al Hurricane/Jerry Dean
Sentimiento
Atlantis
3:04
Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:30
Quiero Amarte
Rhythm Divine
Rhythm Divine
CL Productions
3:05
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
5:32
Nortenas Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
9:29