Algo Nuevo April 22, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, April 22nd, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Canela

Santana

Shape Shifter

Starfaith

5:22

 

Ojo De Vidrio

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:25

 

Mentiras

Grupo B & B

Promo

Hacienda

3:39

 

La Cajera

Street People

Rejuvenation

Déjà vu

3:00

 

Amada Amante

Brown Express

Rick Fuentes & Brown express

Revolution

3:37

 

Vienes Y Te Vas

Sylvia MG

Promo

Unknown

3:59

 

La Yaquesita

Abel Lucero

Dame La Mano

ALB Productions

2:29

 

Las Botas De Charro

Abel Lucero

Dame La Mano

ALB Productions

2:39

 

Bandango Medley

Bandango

2004

Hacienda

6:30

 

Anoche Etuve Llorando

Bandango

2004

Hacienda

3:24

 

No, No, No/Cumbia Del Sol

IMAS

Mucho Corazon

Allusion

6:03

 

Mi Tesoro

IMAS

Mucho Corazon

Allusion

4:18

 

Jose Jose Medley

The New Variety Band

Simplemente Amigos

GSM Discos

7:06

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

5:03

 

Veinte Anos

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:03

 

Rancheras Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

18:47

 

Las Nubes

Chris Arellano

Nuevo Americano

Howlin Dog Records

4:18

 

Asi Bailando

Mazz

Deep In the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

3:41

 

Por Tu Amor

Elida Reyna

Deep In the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

3:41

 

Vete

Solido

Deep In the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

3:33

 

Dos Cosas

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:39

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

6:35

 

Tenemos Que Sufrir

Zeke Herrera

Promo

Unknown

3:41

 

Amor O Costumbre

Michael Salgado/Elida Reyna

Deep In the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

3:37

 

Negra Tomasa

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

5:00

 

Boogie Woogie

August

V Generations

Sound Garden

4:20

 

Rancheras Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

15:14

 

Let the Rain Fall On Me

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

6:38

 

Let There Be Peace On Earth

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

4:39

 

Sentimiento

Al Hurricane/Jerry Dean

Sentimiento

Atlantis

3:04

 

Ritmo De Chunga

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:30

 

Quiero Amarte

Rhythm Divine

Rhythm Divine

CL Productions

3:05

 

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

5:32

 

Nortenas Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

9:29

Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

