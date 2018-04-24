Strong winds batter Anchorage

Strong winds are “wreaking havoc” across much of Anchorage on Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for much of the afternoon, in effect until about 7 p.m., with gusts expected to continue into the night.

One reading on the Hillside clocked winds reaching 91 miles per hour, according to a National Weather Service Twitter account for Anchorage. The day saw reports of property damage, road closures and downed power lines.

Crews from Chugach Electric scrambled to restore electricity to customers, with 7,500 of homes without power as of about 4:30 p.m.

Areas of Turnagain Arm and East Anchorage are also getting hit with punishing gales. Residents are being asked to secure loose property and watch out for flying debris.