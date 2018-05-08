Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Legislature approves use of Permanent Fund to pay for state government

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

For the first time in the Alaska Permanent Fund’s 40-year history, the Legislature has adopted a plan to draw money from the fund to pay for state government. Governor Bill Walker says he’ll sign the bill plan. Supporters say it protects the fund.

Is meth back in Alaska? Or did it never leave?

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Opioids like heroin get the most attention when you hear about the drug epidemic in Alaska. But people working at the ground level are warning of a parallel problem that’s getting worse.

Walker’s oil & gas advisor leaves for job at NANA

Rashah McChesney, Alaska Public Media – Juneau

John Hendrix will head NANA Regional Corporation’s commercial group.

Fairbanks City Council approves marijuana regulations that limit retail shops to 25

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

After a heated debate, the Fairbanks City Council approved an ordinance Monday that added regulations to the marijuana industry.

New automation initiatives driving National Weather Service push to focus staff in urban offices

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The National Weather Service is automating weather balloon launches in Alaska as part of a shift that will concentrate staff at the agencies urban forecast offices.

Ask a Climatologist: Traditional knowledge is critical to climate research

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

More and more, scientists rely on traditional ecological knowledge to study climate change.

Indian Country Today’s new editor Mark Trahant on the future of Native journalism

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

Last week KYUK got a visit from Mark Trahant, the new Managing Editor of “Indian Country Today.” A longtime independent journalist, Trahant has been coming to Alaska for decades, and served as a college professor here.