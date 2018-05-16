Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

With Pruitt, Murkowski chides without charring

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sen. Murkowski did not ask confrontational questions of the embattled EPA administrator, but she did not leap to Pruitt’s defense, either.

State has started delaying Medicaid payments to some hospitals

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

State Medicaid money will run out before the end of June. That means many hospitals and other health care providers won’t get paid until July.

State attorney general wants to give more criminal justice options to tribes

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state is taking steps to expand the criminal justice authority of Alaska Native tribes.

Murkowski cites rural Alaska in ‘net neutrality’ vote with Dems

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski joined two other Republicans who broke GOP ranks to vote with Democrats on Wednesday in an effort to protect an Obama-era rule on “net neutrality.”

Walker’s trade mission highlights links to China, opportunities for Alaskans

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

From seafood companies to the gasline corporation and even a brewery — the group is hoping to spotlight shared interests between China and Alaska.

Legislature resurrects Juneau Access Project, sort of

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A spending bill passed by the Legislature revives plans for a road north out of Juneau. The capital budget also funds a hydroproject in Kake and a fish hatchery near Petersburg.

Shayla Shaisnikoff and Karen Abel discuss internment and the military during Aleutian campaign

Laura Kraegel and Zoe Sobel, KUCB – Unalaska

Today, we hear from Shayla Shaisnikoff and Karen Abel. One is the granddaughter of internment survivors, and the other is the granddaughter of a fighter pilot.