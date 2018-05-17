Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 17, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Young squeaks Roadless Rule exemption into Ag bill

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

It took some doing, but Rep. Don Young squeezed the House for votes Thursday night and got an amendment into the Agriculture bill to exempt Alaska forests from the Roadless Rule. It was a feat that played out on the House floor like political cinema.

The U.S. Forest Service sued over Kuiu Island timber sale

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The forest service received zero bids on the timber sale in 2016. Earlier this month, it went out for bid again.

A victory for Wrangell’s tribe, state says no dumping near Pat’s Lake

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Wrangell’s tribe and city have won a year-long fight to protect a fishing stream and popular recreation site.

Troopers identified pilot in fatal crash near Whittier

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers have released the name of the pilot killed in a crash near Whittier.

Kreiss-Tomkins backs funding for NOAA research, Sitka harbors

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, is based in Washington state. But Sitka Representative Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins wants to see NOAA’s Alaska-focused staff, programs and assets relocated closer to home.

How can the U.S. Forest Service keep up with Alaska’s tourism boom?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

As tourism increases and federal budgets shrink, a permitting backlog at the U.S. Forest Service has been growing.

Former Unalaska mayor to run state ferry system

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Shirley Marquardt is the new executive director of the Alaska Marine Highway. She’s a former Southwest Alaska mayor with decades of experience with coastal businesses.

Coast Guard seeks feedback on potential impact of 6 new icebreakers

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

The U.S. Coast Guard is soliciting feedback on their six new polar icebreakers, which are expected to train in Arctic waters as soon as 2023.

Kiana youth turn boring meetings into lifelong skills

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Young people make all of the decisions to put together a multi-day conference in Kiana. Though some of the meetings for OPT In Kiana may not seem fun, they have lifelong effects on the young people and their abilities to face challenges.

Fishermen harvest hooligan by the bucketful on the Chilkoot and Chilkat

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

Once again, the Chilkat and Chilkoot rivers are turning black with little fish scrambling upstream. The eulachon, commonly known as hooligan, are running in full force and all kinds of different species are loving it.