Fairbanks man charged with murdering infant daughter

A Fairbanks man is charged with second degree murder in the death of his infant child.

Fairbanks police spokeswoman Yumi McCulloch says 22-year-old James Jimieson brought the six-month-old girl to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital May 11th.

”The infant was unresponsive and was not eating,” McCullough said. “At that point, medical staff did a CAT scan and found extensive bleeding and swelling and transported the infant to Providence.”

The child died May 15th. McCulloch says police interviewed Jimieson and determined he was responsible for the baby’s injuries.

”The father stated that the child had fallen, the child had hit its head, and changed his story a few times,” McCullough said. “Then the father admitted that he shook the child.”

Jimieson told investigators that the shaking included hitting the child’s head against his own. An autopsy revealed six blunt force injuries to the infant’s forehead.