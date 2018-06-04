Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 4, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Interior sees first wildfire of note this season

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Interior’s first substantial wildfire of the season was ignited by lightning last night outside Fairbanks.

Seaton files to run as independent in Democratic primary

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

House Rep. Paul Seaton of Homer has represented House District 31 on the Kenai Peninsula as a Republican since 2002, but he filed Thursday to run as an independent in the Democratic primary.

‘Little slice of heaven’ Juneau subdivision threatened by river erosion

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The neighborhood can’t seem to agree: As the erosion gets worse, who should pay for it?

UA Regents defer consideration of Haines timber sale plan

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

The University of Alaska Board of Regents is delaying a decision on whether to approve the plan for a Chilkat Valley timber sale.

How hard is it to find an electrician in Bethel?

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

A recent letter from the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative startled residents in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The letter told customers to repair their electric equipment by August or have their power cut off.

Remembering our friend, Native media pioneer John Active

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Our friend, Yup’ik storyteller, culture bearer, translator and longtime KYUK radio and TV host John “Aqumgaciq” Active died this Monday morning at age 69.

Turning a temporary stay into long-term stability, 30 days at a time

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Emergency shelters are supposed to be supportive safe havens. But in Fairbanks, it was a little too supportive. So staff developed a new plan for pushing people out the door by helping them stand on their own feet.