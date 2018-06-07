Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 7, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Interior announces “Readiness Project” for ANWR

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The U.S. Interior Department today announced the first construction projects to prepare for oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Alaska officials dispute some findings in election memo

Associated Press

A recently released memo says Alaska fell short in training election workers for the 2016 elections and in providing adequate staffing of bilingual poll workers in areas where additional language assistance for Alaska Native voters is required.

Donlin Gold advances in permit process

Krysti Shallenberger, KYUK – Bethel

Donlin Gold is advancing through the permitting process for its proposed mine in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Donlin would be one of the biggest gold mines in the world.

New UAF research could help scientists develop an early warning system for earthquakes

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

There may be a way to predict some earthquakes.

Kachemak Selo School bond proposition up for voter approval

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Voters in the Kenai Peninsula Borough will decide in October whether the small Russian Old Believer village of Kachemak Selo, also known as K-Selo, will get a new school.

No bids on controversial old growth timber sale… again

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The agency received zero offers on the Kuiu Island timber sale before its closing deadline on Tuesday.

Alaska’s regulatory authority OKs Hydro One acquisition

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

One of Canada’s largest power companies is another step closer to acquiring electric utilities in the Pacific Northwest, including one in Juneau.

Gillnet disposal underway in Wrangell

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Fishermen in Wrangell can properly dispose of gillnets they no longer want. The environmental arm of Wrangell’s local tribe is collecting and recycling this waste.

Fairbanks airfields convert to alternative firefighting foam over contamination concerns

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Fairbanks International Airport and Eielson Air Force Base no longer use a type of firefighting foam containing a chemical compound that’s contaminated groundwater around the city, and that poses a potential threat to human health.

Weavers share traditional knowledge, stories behind textiles

Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau

A weaving presentation displayed blankets, aprons and other items made by practicing artisans from Southeast Alaska and British Columbia. About 50 people attended the presentation Wednesday by weavers and weaving historians in the Shuka Hit clan house in the Walter Soboleff Building.

Special Olympics Summer Games foster independence and inclusiveness

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Around 250 athletes from across the state will compete this weekend at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Anchorage. The games are about competition, but they’re also about bringing together athletes from across the state and fostering independence and inclusivity.