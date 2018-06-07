Professional actors and teachers Shelley Virginia and Ty Hewitt are starting a new theatre company in Anchorage called Cazart Productions (ku-‘zart) and will be presenting their premier production of Duncan MacMillan’s Lungs in August. Today, both Ty and Shelley drop by Stage Talk to give us some background on the company and their plans for the future.
HOST:
GUEST:
- Shelley Virginia, Professional actor and teacher
- Ty Hewitt, Assistant Professor of Theatre at UAA
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, June 8 at 2:45 p.m.
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Stage Talk Calendar For information about upcoming or current shows, please click on a link below.
- Cazart Productions
- Anchorage Symphony
- Midnight Sun Theatre
- Blue Chair Productions
- Last Frontier Theatre Conference
- Anchorage Dinner Theatre
- Perseverance Theatre
- Cyrano’s Theatre Company
- UAA Theatre and Dance
- UAA Music
- Anchorage Community Theatre
- Pulse Dance Company
- Valley Performing Arts
- Alaska Fine Arts Academy
- TBA Theatre
- ATY
- Alaska Dance Theatre
- Anchorage Opera
- Momentum Dance Collective
- Out North Contemporary Art House
- RKP Productions
- Urban Yeti Improv
- Scared Scriptless