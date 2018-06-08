Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 8, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Conoco’s big plans for NPR-A are getting even bigger

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Conoco thinks it’s sitting on so much oil that the company is considering building a major new project in the Reserve, a processing facility.

Can a Northeast Chinese city be Alaska’s next big trading partner?

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This morning, a group of Chinese business delegates from the northeastern city of Harbin visited Anchorage to foster discussions over future endeavors the two entities can work together on.

Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation votes to support Yes for Salmon

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

Last Friday, the Board of Directors for the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation voted unanimously to support the Yes for Salmon ballot initiative.

An Alaska geologist returns from the lava scene on Hawaii’s Big Island

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A state geologist has returned to Fairbanks after a three-week deployment helping to monitor, analyze and document activity at and around the Kiloheah Volcano in Hawaii.

Anchorage police investigating chlorine powder near homeless shelter

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Police are investigating the spreading of chlorine pool cleaner Thursday alongside a street in the vicinity of an Anchorage homeless shelter and soup kitchen.

Sitka man takes plea deal in murder of girlfriend; will serve 45 years

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

A Sitka man accused of killing his girlfriend last year has taken a plea deal, and now could face up to 45 years in prison.

AK: The tucked-away Icy Waves Surf Shop on the island of Yakutat

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Summer is here and with it, the siren call of the ocean waves. That’s certainly the case in Yakutat, home of the Icy Waves Surf Shop.

49 Voices: Nellie Vale of Yakutat

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

This week we’re hearing from Nellie Vale who arrived to Celebration 2018 in the Yakutat canoe. 10-year-old Vale decided to introduce herself with her Tlingit name.