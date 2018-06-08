Whittier, gateway to the Prince William Sound

1 of 5
The town of Whittier is surprisingly close to Anchorage. With luck on hitting the tunnel schedule, you can be there in an hour. That hour puts you on the edge of one the the world’s largest and modest spectacular marine recreation areas, Prince William Sound. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re going to talk about going to Whittier. It’s not just for tourists, it’s a threshold to the ocean and the wilderness.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
SEGMENTS:
- Segment 1: “Things to do in Whittier- water taxis”. Kelly Bender, Lazy Otter Charters and the Whittier Chamber of Commerce.
- Segment 2: “Things to do in Whittier- sea kayaks”. Peter Denmark of Alaska Sea Kayakers.
- Segment 3: “Early days of Anchorage trail development”. Dick Mize at a Trail Tales event.
- Segment 4: “Listening to northern lights”. Producer Barrett Golding, from the Hearing Voices network and PRX.
LINKS:
- Whittier Chamber of Commerce
- Lazy Otter Charters
- Alaska Sea Kayakers
- Alaska Trails, hosts of the Trail Tales events
BROADCAST: Thursday, June 14th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, June 14th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:
For more episodes go to OUTDOOREXPLORER.ORG