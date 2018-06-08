Whittier, gateway to the Prince William Sound

Photo courtesy Kelly Bender and Lazy Otter Charters.
Whittier harbor. Photo courtesy Alaska Sea Kayakers.
Emerald Cove. Photo courtesy Alaska Sea Kayakers.
Blackstone glacier. Photo courtesy Alaska Sea Kayakers.
Passage Canal. Photo courtesy Alaska Sea Kayakers.

The town of Whittier is surprisingly close to Anchorage. With luck on hitting the tunnel schedule, you can be there in an hour. That hour puts you on the edge of one the the world’s largest and modest spectacular marine recreation areas, Prince William Sound. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re going to talk about going to Whittier. It’s not just for tourists, it’s a threshold to the ocean and the wilderness.

 

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

SEGMENTS:

  • Segment 1: “Things to do in Whittier- water taxis”. Kelly Bender, Lazy Otter Charters and the Whittier Chamber of Commerce.
  • Segment 2: “Things to do in Whittier- sea kayaks”. Peter Denmark of Alaska Sea Kayakers.
  • Segment 3: “Early days of Anchorage trail development”. Dick Mize at a Trail Tales event.
  • Segment 4: “Listening to northern lights”. Producer Barrett Golding, from the Hearing Voices network and PRX.

BROADCAST: Thursday, June 14th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, June 14th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

