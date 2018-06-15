Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 15, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
China responds to U.S. tariffs with tariff on Alaska seafood
Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham
The U.S. today released a list of Chinese goods on which it will place 25 percent tariffs. Shortly afterward, China announced reciprocal tariffs on U.S. goods, including Alaska seafood.
State backlog means long wait for health coverage for some Alaskans
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
There are 20,000 unresolved applications for Alaskans waiting for Medicaid and other public assistance programs.
Final public hearing on ANWR drilling held in DC
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
The final and only public hearing outside of Alaska on the department of interior’s plans to open the arctic national wildlife refuge to oil drilling, took place in Washington DC today.
Even a rainforest can experience a drought, weather service says
Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan
There are no tumbleweeds blowing through the streets of Southeast Alaska towns, but, the region has received less precipitation than usual over the past nine months.
AK: Keeping memories alive on Father’s Day
Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The Dinner Party connects people grieving the loss of a loved one. On Father’s Day they’re sharing stories on social media from the thousands of Dinner Partiers all over the world whose dads have died.
49 Voices: Bruce Gordon of Excursion Inlet
Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines
This week we’re hearing from Bruce Gordon in Excursion Inlet. Gordon works as the watchman for the Ocean Beauty cannery.