Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 15, 2018

China responds to U.S. tariffs with tariff on Alaska seafood

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The U.S. today released a list of Chinese goods on which it will place 25 percent tariffs. Shortly afterward, China announced reciprocal tariffs on U.S. goods, including Alaska seafood.

State backlog means long wait for health coverage for some Alaskans

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

There are 20,000 unresolved applications for Alaskans waiting for Medicaid and other public assistance programs.

Final public hearing on ANWR drilling held in DC

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The final and only public hearing outside of Alaska on the department of interior’s plans to open the arctic national wildlife refuge to oil drilling, took place in Washington DC today.

Even a rainforest can experience a drought, weather service says

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

There are no tumbleweeds blowing through the streets of Southeast Alaska towns, but, the region has received less precipitation than usual over the past nine months.

AK: Keeping memories alive on Father’s Day

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Dinner Party connects people grieving the loss of a loved one. On Father’s Day they’re sharing stories on social media from the thousands of Dinner Partiers all over the world whose dads have died.

49 Voices: Bruce Gordon of Excursion Inlet

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

This week we’re hearing from Bruce Gordon in Excursion Inlet. Gordon works as the watchman for the Ocean Beauty cannery.