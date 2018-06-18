Algo Nuevo June 17, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, June 17th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith
5:23
Dos Caras
Jay Perez
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
3:45
El Tejano Enamorado
Ramon Ayala
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
3:00
Asi Bailando
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
3:41
Te Amo Y Te Deseo
Str8 Shot
El Primero
Str8 Studio
3:22
Suavecito Suavecito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
VMB
4:11
Por Tu Amor
Elida Reyna
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
3:33
Vete
Solido
3:31
Vengo A Entregarte Un Corazon
La Fiebre
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
3:38
Amor O Costumbre
Michael Salgado
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
3:38
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:58
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:02
Happy Birthday/Las Mananitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
2:45
Ojo De Vidrio
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:25
Mentiras
Grupo B & B
Promo
Hacienda
3:41
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
4:34
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
3:33
Maldito Amor
Los Arenales
Promo
Unknown
3:49
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
4:28
Amada Amante
Brown Express
Rick Fuentes Y Brown Express
Revolution
3:40
Cumbia Caliente Medley
Los Gamblers
Promo
SVM
8:21
Vienes Y Te Vas
Sylvia MG
Promo
SVM
3:56
El Pescado Nadador
Lorenzo Miguel
Esa Mujer
Alta Vista
4:22
Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:00
Dos Cosas
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:41
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
6:35
Tres Veces
Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos
Pegue UN Grito
Déjà vu
3:39
Cumbia Medley
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
18:28
Love, Peace, Happiness
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
3:20
What the World Needs Now
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
5:29
Pipirpau
Ray Camacho
Cumbias
California Artists
3:15
Pipiripau
Ray Camacho
Cumbias
California Artists
3:14
I Just Called to say I Love You
Tierra Fina Band
Para Nuestra Gente
CL Productions
3:47
Cien Canciones
Los Cruizers
Music To My Heart
Maracas Music
3:42
La Mira
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Gold Dust
3:21
Cumbias Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
12:18