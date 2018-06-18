Algo Nuevo June 17, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, June 17th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

Canela

Santana

Shape Shifter

Starfaith

5:23

Dos Caras

Jay Perez

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

3:45

El Tejano Enamorado

Ramon Ayala

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

3:00

Asi Bailando

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

3:41

Te Amo Y Te Deseo

Str8 Shot

El Primero

Str8 Studio

3:22

Suavecito Suavecito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

VMB

4:11

Por Tu Amor

Elida Reyna

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

3:33

Vete

Solido

3:31

Vengo A Entregarte Un Corazon

La Fiebre

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

3:38

Amor O Costumbre

Michael Salgado

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

3:38

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:58

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:02

Happy Birthday/Las Mananitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

2:45

Ojo De Vidrio

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:25

Mentiras

Grupo B & B

Promo

Hacienda

3:41

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

4:34

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

3:33

Maldito Amor

Los Arenales

Promo

Unknown

3:49

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

4:28

Amada Amante

Brown Express

Rick Fuentes Y Brown Express

Revolution

3:40

Cumbia Caliente Medley

Los Gamblers

Promo

SVM

8:21

Vienes Y Te Vas

Sylvia MG

Promo

SVM

3:56

El Pescado Nadador

Lorenzo Miguel

Esa Mujer

Alta Vista

4:22

Vestida De Blanco

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:00

Dos Cosas

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:41

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

6:35

Tres Veces

Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos

Pegue UN Grito

Déjà vu

3:39

Cumbia Medley

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

18:28

Love, Peace, Happiness

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

3:20

What the World Needs Now

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

5:29

Pipirpau

Ray Camacho

Cumbias

California Artists

3:15

I Just Called to say I Love You

Tierra Fina Band

Para Nuestra Gente

CL Productions

3:47

Cien Canciones

Los Cruizers

Music To My Heart

Maracas Music

3:42

La Mira

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Gold Dust

3:21

Cumbias Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

12:18