Traveling Music 6-24-18

Traveling Music

Date: 6-24-18

Shonti Elder

Upcoming Concert: Arlo Guthrie, Saturday, June 30, 7:30 PM Atwood Concert Hall, PAC

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Coming into Los Angeles

Arlo Guthrie / Arlo Guthrie

Alices Restaurant, 50th Anniversary Massacre

ArloGuthrie.com

3:19

I Am A Pilgrim (instrumental)

Phillips, Grier & Flinner / Traditional

Looking Back

Compass Records

4:11

Chilling of the Evening

Arlo Guthrie / Arlo Guthrie

Alices Restaurant, 50th Anniversary Massacre

ArloGuthrie.com

3:38

Without My Walking Stick

Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands (sung by Tom Rozum) How Sweet I Roamde/ Irving Berlin

Live

www.laurielewis.com

6:20

City of New Orleans

Arlo Guthrie / Steve Goodman

Alices Restaurant, 50th Anniversary Massacre

ArloGuthrie.com

4:37

How Sweet I Roamed

Martha Redbone / lyrics William Blake, music Martha Redbone

The Garden of Love: Songs of William Blake

Blackfeet Productions

2:50

I Hear You Sing Again

Arlo Guthrie / Woodie Guthrie, Janis Ian

Alices Restaurant, 50th Anniversary Massacre

ArloGuthrie.com

2:40

Little Wing (instrumental)

Phillips, Grier & Flinner / Hendrix

Looking Back

Compass Records

7:37

Highway in the Wind

Arlo Guthrie / Arlo Guthrie

Alices Restaurant, 50th Anniversary Massacre

ArloGuthrie.com

3:44

Where the Water Meets the Sky

Andrea Zonn (Sam Bush harmony) / Thomas Jutz, Kim Richey, Andrea Zonn

Rise

Compass Records

4:42

Rise

Andrea Zonn (John Cowan – harmony) / Luke Bulla, Andrea Zonn

Rise

Compass Records

4:28

This Land is Your Land / Where Something Happened

Arlo Guthrie / Woodie Guthrie

Alices Restaurant, 50th Anniversary Massacre

ArloGuthrie.com

7:08