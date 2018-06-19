Traveling Music 6-24-18

Traveling Music
Date: 6-24-18
Shonti Elder
Upcoming Concert: Arlo Guthrie, Saturday, June 30, 7:30 PM Atwood Concert Hall, PAC
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Coming into Los Angeles
Arlo Guthrie / Arlo Guthrie
Alices Restaurant, 50th Anniversary Massacre
ArloGuthrie.com
3:19
I Am A Pilgrim (instrumental)
Phillips, Grier & Flinner / Traditional
Looking Back
Compass Records
4:11
Chilling of the Evening
Arlo Guthrie / Arlo Guthrie
Alices Restaurant, 50th Anniversary Massacre
ArloGuthrie.com
3:38
Without My Walking Stick
Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands (sung by Tom Rozum) How Sweet I Roamde/ Irving Berlin
Live
www.laurielewis.com
6:20
City of New Orleans
Arlo Guthrie / Steve Goodman
Alices Restaurant, 50th Anniversary Massacre
ArloGuthrie.com
4:37
How Sweet I Roamed
Martha Redbone / lyrics William Blake, music Martha Redbone
The Garden of Love: Songs of William Blake
Blackfeet Productions
2:50
I Hear You Sing Again
Arlo Guthrie / Woodie Guthrie, Janis Ian
Alices Restaurant, 50th Anniversary Massacre
ArloGuthrie.com
2:40
Little Wing (instrumental)
Phillips, Grier & Flinner / Hendrix
Looking Back
Compass Records
7:37
Highway in the Wind
Arlo Guthrie / Arlo Guthrie
Alices Restaurant, 50th Anniversary Massacre
ArloGuthrie.com
3:44
Where the Water Meets the Sky
Andrea Zonn (Sam Bush harmony) / Thomas Jutz, Kim Richey, Andrea Zonn
Rise
Compass Records
4:42
Rise
Andrea Zonn (John Cowan – harmony) / Luke Bulla, Andrea Zonn
Rise
Compass Records
4:28
This Land is Your Land / Where Something Happened
Arlo Guthrie / Woodie Guthrie
Alices Restaurant, 50th Anniversary Massacre
ArloGuthrie.com
7:08