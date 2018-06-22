National HIV Testing Day

Photo: Flickr- Raul Pacheco-Vega
For persons living with HIV infection, the good news is that early diagnosis and appropriate medical care can lead to a life expectancy similar to that of all Alaskans.The bad news is that 1 in 7 people with HIV still do not know that they are infected.  Join Dr. Jay Butler and his guests for an update on HIV testing and care in Alaska.
  • Petra Davis, Director of Development, Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association

 

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 25th, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, June 25th, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

