National HIV Testing Day

For persons living with HIV infection, the good news is that early diagnosis and appropriate medical care can lead to a life expectancy similar to that of all Alaskans.The bad news is that 1 in 7 people with HIV still do not know that they are infected. Join Dr. Jay Butler and his guests for an update on HIV testing and care in Alaska.
HOST: Jay Butler, MD
GUEST:
- Petra Davis, Director of Development, Alaskan AIDS Assistance Association
LINKS:
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 25th, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 25th, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
