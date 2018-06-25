Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 25, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

During Eielson visit, Defense Secretary Mattis highlights Alaska’s strategic military role

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Mattis spoke at a news conference this morning at Eielson Air Force Base, after a tour of the missile-defense facility at Fort Greely.

Kodiak-based Coast Guard intercepts illegal Chinese fishing vessel

Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

An illegal fishing vessel was intercepted off the coast of Japan with 80 tons of chum salmon and one ton of squid onboard.

Hundreds of fisherman urge President Trump to get involved in Pacific Salmon Treaty negotiations

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Over 200 fishermen and supporters gathered at Eliason Harbor in Sitka on Sunday with signs and voice raised. They made a direct appeal to President Donald Trump to get involved with Pacific Salmon Treaty negotiations.

Gov. Walker signs bill to help villages run background checks on police

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

The bill allows the Alaska Police Standards Council to work with villages to conduct background checks for future police officers. But for village police officers, it will be voluntary.

Report: Tsunami response system has flaws in warning of disasters

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake off the coast of Alaska rattled the state in the early morning hours of January 23rd, setting into motion a series of various emergency warnings and tsunami evacuations. In the end, a destructive tsunami never materialized, but the response revealed some flaws in how Alaskans get warned about possible disasters.

Two Alaska projects selected for federal marine energy innovation grant funds

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

The grant money comes from the Department of Energy and is part of a larger award to support innovation in marine energy generation.

Guiding peers on the path to recovery from addiction

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The path to recovery from drug or alcohol addiction can be long, arduous, and isolating. Now people in the Mat-Su Valley have a new place to start the journey — and guides to help them along the way.