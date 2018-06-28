Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 28, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Where does Sen. Murkowski fit in the selection of a new Supreme Court Justice?

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

This week, Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he’s retiring. Now, the future direction of the U.S. Supreme Court could rest on the shoulders of Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her colleague from Maine, Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Tara Sweeney confirmed as assistant Interior secretary for Indian Affairs

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The U.S. Senate this evening confirmed Alaskan Tara MacLean Sweeney to be the assistant Interior Secretary for Indian Affairs.

DOD releases plan for Interior basing of F-35s

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks-North Pole area is at the start of a mini-boom, as the region prepares for the basing of two squadrons of F-35 fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base.

Pebble scoping period ends tomorrow

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

The Army Corps Environmental Impact Statement scoping period for the proposed Pebble Mine ends tomorrow.

Salcha couple found dead in plane wreckage

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Salcha couple has been found dead in the wreckage of their small plane.

Wasilla child molester fled during trial, caught and convicted

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Ronald Guthrie, 64, failed to show up for what was scheduled to be the last day of his trial in Palmer on Tuesday. The jury convicted him anyway, on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Only fish on Friday if you need to, urge Kuskokwim fishermen as king salmon harvests rise

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The federal waters of the lower Kuskokwim River will have a six-hour subsistence fishing opening on Friday. Openings have been limited and heavily restricted this season to conserve low King salmon stocks, and Friday’s opening will mark only the fourth opportunity to target salmon in the lower river this season.

Wrangell tribe granted Totem Park land

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

The Southeast native corporation, Sealaska, gave Wrangell’s local tribe a piece of land known as Totem Park.

After weathering cash crisis, Perseverance Theatre expected to live up to its namesake

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska’s largest professional playhouse is expected to recover from a financial crisis. The leadership of Perseverance Theatre in Douglas says a major rescue package from donors and reorganization is in the works.

New Nushagak king salmon derby promotes native culture

Austin Fast, KDLG – Dillingham

A new salmon derby on the Nushagak River this week raised $100,000 to help Bristol Bay Native Corporation shareholders pursue higher education and to fund cultural heritage grants around the region.