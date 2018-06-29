Revisiting minimizing your impact

On this Outdoor Explorer we’re revisiting an important topic: “Leave only footprints.” — It’s an ambitious philosophy. Most of us who recreate outdoors like to think we do a good job of this. We pack out our trash. We travel across landscapes with a light footprint. But how good are we? We’ll hear experts talk about what it really means to leave no trace — from scattering your fire circles to packing out human waste. Minimizing your impact in the outdoors helps ensure others who travel after you get the same wilderness experience.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
SEGMENTS:
- Segment 1: “Minimizing impact”. Tre-C Dumais, field instructor, National Outdoor Leadership School
- Segment 2: “Getting a stolen bike back”. Will Davis, at a Trail Tales event.
- Segment 3: “Teaching youth about minimizing impact”. Jillian Morrissey, Student Conservation Association
LINKS:
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Thursday, July 10th, 2014.
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, July 5th, 2018. 2-3 p.m. & 8–9 p.m. AKST
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: