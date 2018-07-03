Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Conoco buys BP’s stake in Alaska No. 2 oilfield

Oil company BP is selling its stake in the second-biggest oilfield in Alaska. In a deal announced Tuesday, ConocoPhillips says it will take over BP’s interest in the Greater Kuparuk Area, west of Prudhoe Bay.

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Two new wildfires are fought in Yukon Flats

The Alaska Fire Service reports that water scooping planes and smoke jumpers attacked a blaze 44 miles east of Fort Yukon on Monday, as the fire threatened Native land allotments and a cabin. The other wildfire, 10 miles southeast of the village of Chalkyitsik, threatens a Native allotment, and was hit with water drops from a helicopter.

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska CDQ group wants Congress to count heads

Rep. Don Young is trying again to renew the Magnuson-Stevens Act. The nation’s fundamental federal fisheries law hasn’t been reauthorized since 2006. His bill would allow more flexibility for regional fisheries management councils. But for villages near the mouth of the Kuskokwim River, the bill is notable for what’s not included.

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Missing backpackers found dead

Two backpackers missing in Wrangle St. Elias National Park have been found dead. The Park Service reports that the bodies of Rochelle Renken and Michael Huffman, both 62, were recovered from along the Sanford River Monday.

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Stand for Salmon join Bethel group in protesting Donlin Mine

In the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, the stakes are especially high for the controversial Stand for Salmon ballot initiative– it could kill one of the biggest proposed gold mines in the world — the Donlin Mine.

Krysti Shallenberger

State officials tour Yukon River communities, talking salmon

It was the third year in a row that the Walker administration has made the trip, hosted by the Tanana Chiefs Conference to talk to village residents about salmon.

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Head of Iditarod drug testing resigns

The head of drug testing for the Iditarod has resigned months after he was accused of threatening a musher.

The Associated Press

Wildlife get 3,000 more acres creating corridor on Afognak Island

More than 3,000 acres of ecologically rich land on Afognak Island is now protected through a wildlife and recreation corridor.

Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

Coast Guard moves north for ‘Arctic Shield’ 2018

The U.S. Coast Guard is now on the ground – and in the air – in northwest Alaska for the summer. On Saturday, the Coast Guard opened its forward operating location in Kotzebue for the 10th year of Operation Arctic Shield.

Gabe Columbo, KNOM – Nome

North Pole moves ahead with water project

The North Pole City Council approved a proposal Monday by Fairbanks-based Stantec Consulting Services to provide engineering services for a municipal water-system expansion project.

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Mount Marathon racers: David Norris

David Norris is fast. So fast that in 2016 Norris shattered the Mount Marathon course record, beating the time of one of the best mountain runners in the world.

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage