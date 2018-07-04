Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Mt. Marathon from a kid’s point of view

Mt. Marathon is one of the toughest races in the world, but kids still do the hardest stretch of the trail.

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Facing the Chilkat Challenge

The Mount Marathon race isn’t the only big athletic event in the state this summer. Over the weekend Haines hosted athletes from Alaska, Canada and the Lower 48 for the second annual Chilkat Challenge Triathlon. During the race, competitors paddle, cycle and run a nearly 40-mile course through the Chilkat Valley.

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

New law gives judges more discretion when setting bail

For the second time in six months, there’s a change coming in how defendants awaiting trial must post bail. As of January, most Alaskans charged with misdemeanor offenses didn’t have to post cash bail in order to be released from jail. But due to a new change in state law, this measure is being reversed.

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

Anchorage school vandalized

Over the weekend, a vandal ransacked an Anchorage school, causing at least a hundred thousand dollars in damages. That’s according to the Anchorage Police Department, who say they responded to an alarm call late Saturday night at Alpenglow Elementary in Eagle River.

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Study examines risk to marine mammals from increased Arctic traffic

A new study looks at how vulnerable marine mammals are to increased traffic in the Arctic.

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Washington state carbon tax could be on ballot

A carbon tax could move forward on Washington state ballots this year. Two years ago, Washington voters rejected a different carbon tax measure.

Austin Jenkins, Northwest News Network – Olympia

Healy 2 Powerplant could run with coal again

Golden Valley Electric Association restarted and briefly operated the boiler of its coal-fired Healy 2 powerplant during a test run Monday.

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

SEARHC takes over city-owned hospital in Wrangell

After months of negotiations, the Southeast Alaska Regional Health consortium and Wrangell Medical Center have struck an official agreement. The tribal non-profit will take over the city-owned hospital and build a new facility within the next four years.

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Teen rescued after kayak accident

After an intensive search Tuesday a 13-year old girl was found safe on shore after her kayak capsized in Shelikov Bay, about 15 miles from Sitka.

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Fishing, food, and funerals during a time of mourning

Two families in Kasigluk lost loved ones in June. The deaths stopped many from going fishing for the food they need for winter. In response, state and federal fishery managers teamed up to deliver salmon to the two families in mid-June.

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel