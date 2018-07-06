Housing for health

Lorraine Paul, 42, wakes up the morning of May 17, 2017, in Marine Park, Juneau. The city wants to begin enforcing the park’s posted hours of midnight to 7 a.m. (Photo by Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau)

Over 1.5 million Americans experience homelessness in any given year.  They face numerous health risks and are disproportionately represented among the highest users of costly hospital-based acute care.  Homelessness is like a rash—there are many causes: some easy to treat and some quite difficult. Providing supportive housing is one way to treat homelessness that can potentially improve health, reduced costs, and decrease hospital utilization. Tune in to Line One: Your Health Connection and join co-host Dr. Jay Butler and his guests, Dr. Monica Gross and Dr. Dick Mandsager for a lively discussion of Housing for Health.

 

GUEST:
  • Dr. Monica Grossof the United Way of Anchorage
  • Dr. Dick Mandsager, is a pediatrician in Anchorage, Alaska and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center

 

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 11th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 11th, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

