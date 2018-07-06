Over 1.5 million Americans experience homelessness in any given year. They face numerous health risks and are disproportionately represented among the highest users of costly hospital-based acute care. Homelessness is like a rash—there are many causes: some easy to treat and some quite difficult. Providing supportive housing is one way to treat homelessness that can potentially improve health, reduced costs, and decrease hospital utilization. Tune in to Line One: Your Health Connection and join co-host Dr. Jay Butler and his guests, Dr. Monica Gross and Dr. Dick Mandsager for a lively discussion of Housing for Health.
- Dr. Monica Gross, of the United Way of Anchorage
- Dr. Dick Mandsager, is a pediatrician in Anchorage, Alaska and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center
LINKS:
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 11th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 11th, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- This is a good site to start with, if you want to learn how to find reliable health information on the internet
- Mayo Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- Denying to the Grave: Why We Ignore Facts That Will Save Us
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
- Michael Shermer’s suggestion for Baloney Detection: How to draw boundaries between science and pseudoscience
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: