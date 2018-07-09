GCI customers lose service statewide

A power source failure in Anchorage Monday morning caused service issues for GCI customers across the state. According to GCI spokesperson Heather Handyside, the outage happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. near company headquarters.

“What we know is that services statewide that were impacted include our wireless service, our local and long distance service,” Handyside said. “We have had some reports of video service being interrupted in Southeast communities, and we have some interruptions to internet services services in the Anchorage area.”

Handyside said a backup power system failed after several hours following the outage, but kicked in again mid-morning.

In a statement, GCI said the original problem was connected to a transformer provided through Anchorage-based electric utility, Municipal Light & Power. According to ML&P, they have since replaced the transformer and are trying to determine the exact cause of the outage.

As of around 4 p.m., GCI told KMXT that they’ve restored wireless, local and long distance service, and the majority of internet service is back statewide. They said they’re still working on returning TV access in Juneau, Kodiak, Sitka, and Valdez.