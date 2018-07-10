Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

All 11 passengers survive Tuesday morning floatplane crash on Prince of Wales Island

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Eleven people have survived an airplane crash Tuesday morning on Prince of Wales Island, and were back in Ketchikan early Tuesday afternoon.

Will Murkowski block Kavanaugh nomination? Here’s how she says she’ll decide

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sen. Murkowski isn’t saying whether she’ll vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Here’s how she says she’ll decide.

AFL-CIO president says Walker has earned re-election

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The head of Alaska’s largest labor federation says at this point Governor Bill Walker would have most unions’ support. And he wants Walker and former U.S. Senator Mark Begich to reach an agreement that would leave only one of them in the race for governor.

State’s wildfire season ‘largely uneventful,’ according to officials

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Wildfires have burned just 270,000 acres in the state this year. That’s far short of the 1.2 million acres that burn during a normal season.

Coast Guard, partners search ferries for illegal activity, drugs

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

U.S. Coast Guard and Alaska law enforcement agencies seized 56 grams of heroin, an ounce of methamphetamine and almost 2 pounds of non-commercial marijuana in a large-scale search for illegal activity on ferries in Washington state and Alaska.

Fewer summer chum and kings in Yukon than predicted

Johanna Eurich, KYUK – Anchorage

Fewer summer chum salmon and king salmon swam up the Yukon River than expected this season.

How ‘pickers’ and ‘lickers’ help Bristol Bay’s fleet

Austin Fast, KDLG – Dillingham

Every couple of days during salmon season, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game reports how many sockeye from each age class are returning to Bristol Bay.

Lemon Creek inmates study Latin etymology and epic poems behind bars

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Taking GED or vocational classes in prison is not unusual. But at Juneau’s Lemon Creek Correctional Center, a small group is studying Latin, a language that’s been dead for centuries.

Larsen Bay manages summer recycling needs

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Residents of Larsen Bay on Kodiak Island are working to keep recycling alive for the population of around 70 people.