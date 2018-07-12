Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 12, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Sen. Sullivan: ‘Yes’ on Kavanaugh nomination

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says he’ll vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Legislators quiz Alaska LNG project managers on progress

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

State-led Alaska gasline project leaders confident on progress, minimize tariff impact during legislative update.

Watchdog renews call for tougher training for Prince William Sound oil tanker escorts

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Following two minor accidents, a citizens’ watchdog group is asking the state’s top environmental regulator to require tougher training for new oil spill response crews in Prince William Sound.

State government receives grant for opioid-related job training

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Some Alaskans with opioid addictions who are leaving prisons or juvenile justice facilities will receive federally funded job training.

Bethel’s Tundra Suites hotel charged with Medicaid fraud

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The owner of Bethel’s Tundra Suites hotel has been charged with Medicaid fraud.

In Haines, remote court proceedings frustrate law enforcement

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

The Alaska Court System is one of many agencies impacted by state budget cuts. For rural communities like Haines, where residents are already separated from some court services, the impacts of a shrinking budget are compounding existing frustrations.

Drying fish and having trouble with flies? A local biologist wants to help

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

As fishing restrictions push salmon harvests on the Kuskokwim River later into the wet part of summer, families are seeking new ways to dry their fish and keep bugs away. A local fish biologist has a possible solution and is seeking volunteers to test it out.

Cooks and dishwashers left behind in new statewide tipping regulation, restaurants say

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

For years the federal government has been grappling with who owns tips and whether employers can tell servers what to do with them. To clarify, the Alaska Department of Labor implemented a new regulation last month that prohibits restaurant owners from requiring servers to give tips to back-of-house staff like cooks and dishwashers.

Seahawks linemen learn about Yup’ik culture on whirlwind trip to Bethel

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

Professional football players embarked on a whirlwind tour of Bethel on Wednesday. Seattle Seahawks offensive linemen Joey Hunt and Jordan Roos were in town for a grand total of nine hours and got a crash course in Yup’ik culture.

Blockbuster to close last two stores in Alaska

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The final day of regular business at the two remaining Blockbusters– one in Anchorage and one in Fairbanks– will be Mon., July 16.