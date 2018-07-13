Traveling Music 7-22-18

Traveling Music

Date: 7-22-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Everything To Hide

Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz

Undercurrent

Sugar Hill

3:23

Hidden Love

Four Men & a Dog / Sheila Coyles

Barking Mad

Cross Border Media

5:24

Caravan of Fools

John Prine / John Prine, Dan Auerbach, Pat McLaughlin

The Tree of Forgiveness

Oh Boy Records

2:28

Comin’ Undone

Sarah Jarosz / Parker Miller, Sarah Jarosz

Undercurrent

Sugar Hill

3:01

Only Our Rivers Run Free

Rogues and Wenches / Mickey MacConnell

Three Sheets to the Wind

RoguesAndWenches.com

3:20

Waltzing’s For Dreamers

Four Men & a Dog / Richard Thompson

Barking Mad

Cross Border Media

3:47

Miss Me

Laura and the Killed Men / Golden, Hanshaw, Vietti

One Bell

Prophette

3:00

The Lonesome Friends of Science

John Prine / John Prine

The Tree of Forgiveness

Oh Boy Records

4:41

Take Me Back

Sarah Jarosz with Jedd Hughes / Sarah Jarosz, Joey Ryan

Undercurrent

Sugar Hill

2:34

The Cruel Father (Ril Gan Ainm, Josephine Keegan’s, The Cruel Father) instrumentals

Four Men & a Dog / Trad, Josephine Keegan, Trad

Barking Mad

Cross Border Media

4:11

High on a Mountain

Four Men & a Dog / Ola Belle Reed

Barking Mad

Cross Border Media

4:12

Ain’t No Easy

Rogues and Wenches / Benjamin James

Three Sheets to the Wind

RoguesAndWenches.com

4:42

Boundless Love

John Prine / John Prine, Dan Auerbach, Pat McLaughlin

The Tree of Forgiveness

Oh Boy Records

3:34

Lost Dog

Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz, Jedd Hughes, Sarah Buxton

Undercurrent

Sugar Hill

3:39

Short Fat Fanny

Four Men & a Dog /

Barking Mad

Cross Border Media

3:12