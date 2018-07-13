Traveling Music 7-22-18

Traveling Music
Date: 7-22-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Everything To Hide
Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz
Undercurrent
Sugar Hill
3:23
Hidden Love
Four Men & a Dog / Sheila Coyles
Barking Mad
Cross Border Media
5:24
Caravan of Fools
John Prine / John Prine, Dan Auerbach, Pat McLaughlin
The Tree of Forgiveness
Oh Boy Records
2:28
Comin’ Undone
Sarah Jarosz / Parker Miller, Sarah Jarosz
Undercurrent
Sugar Hill
3:01
Only Our Rivers Run Free
Rogues and Wenches / Mickey MacConnell
Three Sheets to the Wind
RoguesAndWenches.com
3:20
Waltzing’s For Dreamers
Four Men & a Dog / Richard Thompson
Barking Mad
Cross Border Media
3:47
Miss Me
Laura and the Killed Men / Golden, Hanshaw, Vietti
One Bell
Prophette
3:00
The Lonesome Friends of Science
John Prine / John Prine
The Tree of Forgiveness
Oh Boy Records
4:41
Take Me Back
Sarah Jarosz with Jedd Hughes / Sarah Jarosz, Joey Ryan
Undercurrent
Sugar Hill
2:34
The Cruel Father (Ril Gan Ainm, Josephine Keegan’s, The Cruel Father) instrumentals
Four Men & a Dog / Trad, Josephine Keegan, Trad
Barking Mad
Cross Border Media
4:11
High on a Mountain
Four Men & a Dog / Ola Belle Reed
Barking Mad
Cross Border Media
4:12
Ain’t No Easy
Rogues and Wenches / Benjamin James
Three Sheets to the Wind
RoguesAndWenches.com
4:42
Boundless Love
John Prine / John Prine, Dan Auerbach, Pat McLaughlin
The Tree of Forgiveness
Oh Boy Records
3:34
Lost Dog
Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz, Jedd Hughes, Sarah Buxton
Undercurrent
Sugar Hill
3:39
Short Fat Fanny
Four Men & a Dog /
Barking Mad
Cross Border Media
3:12