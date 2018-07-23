Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 23, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

State leaders say salmon initiative would cost time and money if it passes

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Initiative supporters say it would actually lower costs for the state.

More Y-K Delta tribes protest Donlin Mine as permitting process progresses

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Six tribes have passed resolutions against the proposed mine in the past two months; and eight have spoken out against it in the last two years.

Troopers investigate double North Pole shooting

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers say a man died and another was injured after two masked men reportedly burst into their North Pole home and shot them.

Interior heat wave to continue as temperature records are broken

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

It’s forecast to remain hot across the Interior through mid-week.

Small fires put out near Copper River over weekend

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A state forestry crew responded to 2 small grass fires in the Copper River area yesterday. The human caused blazes burned under an acre along the Edgerton Highway, before being contained.

Siemens and Knikatnu propose to jointly supply IGU with LNG

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A natural gas supply proposal from Siemens and Knikatnu Corporation is a safer, less expensive option for the Interior Gas Utility. That’s the message from officials with the partnered companies that want to supply the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Interior Gas Utility with liquefied natural gas.

Southeast invests in tourism hoping for big return

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Bigger and bigger cruise ships bring more and more passengers to the Inside Passage. Southeast Alaska communities are investing more into the tourism industry hoping for a return of that investment.

Solarize Anchorage spreads solar across Airport Heights neighborhood

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The U.S. is set to reach two million solar panel installations by the end of this year. It took 30 years to reach the first million and just two to add a million more. That’s partly because solar panels have gotten a lot cheaper and more efficient in the last few years. Solarize Anchorage is working to bring that trend to Alaska.

Selling Arctic science with a BARC-becue

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

There’s a lot of science that happens on the North Slope. Some of it’s homegrown, like the wildlife research done by the North Slope Borough. But a lot of it is done by scientists who spend weeks or months doing field work here before heading home.

Here’s why ice was a hot commodity in the Nushagak this summer

Austin Fast, KDLG – Dillingham

Many Bristol Bay salmon processors give bonuses to fishermen who can chill the fish sitting in their boat’s hold. That’s not so easy, though, when ice is in short supply.