Body of Togiak fisherman who fell overboard found

The body of a fisherman who fell overboard on Monday in Togiak Bay was found yesterday.

According to Alaska State Troopers, Anthony Active, 39 years old from Togiak, fell from a 26-foot boat while checking a set net Monday afternoon. He was not wearing a personal flotation device. The captain of the boat tried to throw Active a life ring. However, he also fell into the water. The captain was able to swim to shore with the life ring and wave down a passing fisherman for a ride back to his boat.

Alaska State Troopers, the United States Coast Guard and a local rescue effort searched for Active by air and land. The Coast Guard located Active at 11:30 yesterday morning by air, and troopers recovered his body. It had washed onto the beach about seven miles southwest from Togiak Village.

Active’s next of kin have been notified and his remains are being transported to Anchorage to the State Medical Examiner.

This is the second fisherman to fall overboard in Bristol Bay in less than a week. On Thursday, Grant Hildreth Jr. fell off the F/V Cape Greig in Ugashik. The search for Hildreth was suspended on Friday afternoon.