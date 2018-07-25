Learning about Alaska farms and farmers

The idea for today’s show was purely seasonal. After a satisfying trip to a local farmer’s market, my curiosity about the workers who bring this produce to market grew. I found Margaret Adsit, owner/operator of Alaska Farm Tours. I learned she was the daughter of a grain farmer in the Midwest, and passionate that people come to understand our food system and the role farmers play in it. She tries to serve as a conduit between farmers and the public on questions of food quality, food security and more.

We’ll have one or two farmers on the air with us, talking about the reality of their work world. We expect to have a representative from the Division of Agriculture as well.

I’ll update this post as we secure commitments from guests. I hope you’ll join us with your own questions about how local food comes to market and the challenges Alaska farmers face.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Margaret Adsit, Alaska Farm Tours, formerly with Alaska Farm Trust

One or two Valley farmers

Alaska Division of Agriculture representative

