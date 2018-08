Different rap styles can vary from the West Coast to the East Coast, to down South; and in Anchorage, Alaska, rappers like Tayy Tarantino are creating their own unique sound. Tayy Tarantino started singing in the church choir at the age of five. He now regularly opens for big acts coming through Alaska and is working on putting Alaska on the map in the world of hip-hop.

Video and Story by Valerie Kern

Additional footage and music videos provided by Vasco Vea with Bad Agenda