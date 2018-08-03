Bike fitting and the Texas 4000

We’re talking about cycling on the next Outdoor Explorer. We’ll chat with a physical therapist and a bike fitter to learn about getting the perfect fit for your health, as well as your performance. And we’ll have an interview about the Texas 4000, a cross-country bike ride for cancer arriving soon in Anchorage from the University of Texas in Austin. It’s an inspiring story about young people who have raised millions of dollars.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
SEGMENTS:
- Segment 1: “Bike fitting”. Chris Wilson from Ideal Motion Physical Therapy; Christina Grande a professional bike fitter from The Bicycle Shop
- Segment 2: “I am an Ice Truck Racer”. Indie Alaska, from Alaska Public Media
- Segment 3: “Texas 4000”. Cathy Foerster, University of Texas alum
LINKS:
- I am an ice truck racer, from Indie Alaska
- Indie Alaska channel on Youtube
- Ideal Motion Physical Therapy
- The Texas 4000
BROADCAST: Thursday, August 9th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 9th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
