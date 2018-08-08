Traveling Music 8-12-18

Traveling Music
Date: 8-12-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
The Wishing Well / The King of the Pipers No. 2 (violin instrumentals)
Tommy Peoples / Tommy Peoples, Trad.
Waiting For a Call
Shanachie
3:36
Dance the Baby (slip jig set)
Cathie Ryan / Trad, John McCusker, Trad
The Farthest Wave
Shanachie
4:10
Spanking Maggie from the Ross
Patrick Street / lyrics Trad. Music Andy Irvine
Made In Cork
Green Linnet
4:11
Wayward Child
Bert Jansch / Bert Jansch
Rosemary Lane
BMG
2:07
Liberty’s Sweet Shore
Cathie Ryan / John Doyle and Catherine Peterson
Through Wind and Rain
www.cathieryan.com
5:28
Slip Jigs: Hardiman the Fiddler / Give Us A Drink of Water / Heels Over Head
Tommy Peoples / Trad., Trad., Tommy Peoples
Waiting For a Call
Shanachie
4:24
The Rainbow Mid the Willows
Patrick Street / Traditional
Made In Cork
Green Linnet
5:33
Silly Woman
Bert Jansch / Bert Jansch
Rosemary Lane
BMG
3:17
The Wild Flowers
Cathie Ryan / John Spillane
The Farthest Wave
Shanachie
3:47
Lissa and Corey / The Sunrise
Hanneke Cassel / Hanneke Cassel
Dot the Dragon’s Eyes
www.hannekecassel.com
5:24
When Adam Was In Paradise
Patrick Street / Traditional
Made In Cork
Green Linnet
2:33
Rosemary Lane
Bert Jansch / Traditional
Rosemary Lane
BMG
Strathspey: King George IV
Tommy Peoples / Trad.
Waiting For a Call
Shanachie
2:01
May the Road Rise To Meet You
Cathie Ryan / Roger McGuinn and Camilla McGuinn
Through Wind and Rain
www.cathieryan.com
4:02