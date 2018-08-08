Traveling Music 8-12-18

Traveling Music

Date: 8-12-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

The Wishing Well / The King of the Pipers No. 2 (violin instrumentals)

Tommy Peoples / Tommy Peoples, Trad.

Waiting For a Call

Shanachie

3:36

Dance the Baby (slip jig set)

Cathie Ryan / Trad, John McCusker, Trad

The Farthest Wave

Shanachie

4:10

Spanking Maggie from the Ross

Patrick Street / lyrics Trad. Music Andy Irvine

Made In Cork

Green Linnet

4:11

Wayward Child

Bert Jansch / Bert Jansch

Rosemary Lane

BMG

2:07

Liberty’s Sweet Shore

Cathie Ryan / John Doyle and Catherine Peterson

Through Wind and Rain

www.cathieryan.com

5:28

Slip Jigs: Hardiman the Fiddler / Give Us A Drink of Water / Heels Over Head

Tommy Peoples / Trad., Trad., Tommy Peoples

Waiting For a Call

Shanachie

4:24

The Rainbow Mid the Willows

Patrick Street / Traditional

Made In Cork

Green Linnet

5:33

Silly Woman

Bert Jansch / Bert Jansch

Rosemary Lane

BMG

3:17

The Wild Flowers

Cathie Ryan / John Spillane

The Farthest Wave

Shanachie

3:47

Lissa and Corey / The Sunrise

Hanneke Cassel / Hanneke Cassel

Dot the Dragon’s Eyes

www.hannekecassel.com

5:24

When Adam Was In Paradise

Patrick Street / Traditional

Made In Cork

Green Linnet

2:33

Rosemary Lane

Bert Jansch / Traditional

Rosemary Lane

BMG

Strathspey: King George IV

Tommy Peoples / Trad.

Waiting For a Call

Shanachie

2:01

May the Road Rise To Meet You

Cathie Ryan / Roger McGuinn and Camilla McGuinn

Through Wind and Rain

www.cathieryan.com

4:02