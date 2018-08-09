Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Anchorage candidates vie for progressive bona fides ahead of primary

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

As Alaska’s primary elections get closer, there are a handful of contests that will likely be decided in August, far ahead of the November general election.

Alaskans may soon be able to finance energy improvements through their utility bills

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

The utility loans could cover a range of upgrades including solar panels, higher efficiency appliances, and switches in heating fuel systems.

Senator Sullivan holds discussions along Y-K Delta

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan visited several communities last week in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, to listen to the top concerns from residents. Those topics included jobs, the proposed Donlin Mine and erosion.

Anchorage School District may have new school start times for students

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

After about a year of discussion and a consultant’s study, Anchorage School District Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop has proposed later start times for high school and junior high students. Bishop’s proposal would also have elementary school students starting slightly earlier.

New power plant will keep lights on in Togiak

Austin Fast, KDLG – Dillingham

Processing salmon comes to a standstill in Togiak as regular blackouts hit the small village, but there is a solution on the horizon.

Hundreds of dying seabirds found in Bering and Chukchi seas

Zoe Sobel, Alaksa’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

Since May, hundreds of dead and dying seabirds have been found across the northern Bering and southern Chukchi Seas.

With king restrictions, Wrangell tries out new Coho derby

June Leffler, KTSK – Wrangell

The competition is filling in for the town’s king salmon derby, which was cancelled this summer due to severe sport fishing restrictions.

Drag show brings gender play to Sitka

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Drag shows are an important part of queer culture all over the world. On August 4, 2018, Sitka had its very first show.