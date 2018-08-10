Challenging systemic racism in Alaska

A Fairbanks Four banner at the 2015 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference. Two measures moving through the Alaska House would compensate the four men for the 18 years spent in prison. (Photo by Mikko Wilson/KTOO)

Over the past few centuries in the United States, laws and policies have favored some racial and ethnic groups over others. It’s led to racial inequity in Alaska and beyond. Now different groups are working together to educate people about these problems and develop solutions.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

  • Lisa Wade – Chickaloon Village Traditional Council
  • Andrea Sanders – First Alaskans Institute

 

