Traveling Music 8-19-18

Traveling Music
Date: 8-19-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
I’m Trying to Remember What City I Know You From
Kristin Andreassen, Ruth Ungar, Aoife O’Donovan / Mike Merenda
Sometimes Why
www.sometimeswhy.us
2:40
Fall on My Knees
The Mammals / Traditional
Rock That Babe
Signature Sounds
3:06
Lazy John
The Wayfaring Strangers / Traditional
The Wayfaring Strangers
Rounder
2:20
You Can’t Take it With You When You Go
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage / Curtis Wright, TJ Knight
Ragin’ Live
Rounder
4:15
Deeper Well
The Wailin’ Jennys / David Olney, Daniel Lanois, Emmylou Harris
The Wailin’ Jennys
www.thewailinjennys.com
3:54
Don’t Get Too Close
Laurie Lewis & Grant Street / Laurie Lewis
Singin’ My Troubles Away
Flying Fish Records
3:36
The Seasick Dawn
Kristin Andreassen, Ruth Ungar, Aoife O’Donovan / Kristin Andreassen
Sometimes Why
www.sometimeswhy.us
4:30
Sit Down Servant
The Wayfaring Strangers / Traditional
The Wayfaring Strangers
Rounder
2:57
One More Dollar
The Wailin’ Jennys / Gillian Welch
Live at the Mauch Chunk Opera Opera House
Red House Records
5:16
Bad Shoes Blues
The Mammals / Ruth Ungar, Tao Rodriguez
Rock That Babe
Signature Sounds
4:13
The Last Best Place
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage / Steve Leslie, Christi Baker, Shari Baker
Ragin’ Live
Rounder
4:17
Heartache
Laurie Lewis & Grant Street / Sarah Elizabeth Campbell
Singin’ My Troubles Away
Flying Fish Records
4:14
Bright Morning Stars
The Wailin Jennys / Traditional
Bright Morning Stars
www.thewailinjennys.com
3:21
So Happy I’ll Be
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage / Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs
Ragin’ Live
Rounder
3:08
Glory Bound
The Wailin’ Jennys / Ruth Moody
Live at the Mauch Chunk Opera House
Red House Records
4:18