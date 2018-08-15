Traveling Music 8-19-18

Traveling Music

Date: 8-19-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

I’m Trying to Remember What City I Know You From

Kristin Andreassen, Ruth Ungar, Aoife O’Donovan / Mike Merenda

Sometimes Why

www.sometimeswhy.us

2:40

Fall on My Knees

The Mammals / Traditional

Rock That Babe

Signature Sounds

3:06

Lazy John

The Wayfaring Strangers / Traditional

The Wayfaring Strangers

Rounder

2:20

You Can’t Take it With You When You Go

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage / Curtis Wright, TJ Knight

Ragin’ Live

Rounder

4:15

Deeper Well

The Wailin’ Jennys / David Olney, Daniel Lanois, Emmylou Harris

The Wailin’ Jennys

www.thewailinjennys.com

3:54

Don’t Get Too Close

Laurie Lewis & Grant Street / Laurie Lewis

Singin’ My Troubles Away

Flying Fish Records

3:36

The Seasick Dawn

Kristin Andreassen, Ruth Ungar, Aoife O’Donovan / Kristin Andreassen

Sometimes Why

www.sometimeswhy.us

4:30

Sit Down Servant

The Wayfaring Strangers / Traditional

The Wayfaring Strangers

Rounder

2:57

One More Dollar

The Wailin’ Jennys / Gillian Welch

Live at the Mauch Chunk Opera Opera House

Red House Records

5:16

Bad Shoes Blues

The Mammals / Ruth Ungar, Tao Rodriguez

Rock That Babe

Signature Sounds

4:13

The Last Best Place

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage / Steve Leslie, Christi Baker, Shari Baker

Ragin’ Live

Rounder

4:17

Heartache

Laurie Lewis & Grant Street / Sarah Elizabeth Campbell

Singin’ My Troubles Away

Flying Fish Records

4:14

Bright Morning Stars

The Wailin Jennys / Traditional

Bright Morning Stars

www.thewailinjennys.com

3:21

So Happy I’ll Be

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage / Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs

Ragin’ Live

Rounder

3:08

Glory Bound

The Wailin’ Jennys / Ruth Moody

Live at the Mauch Chunk Opera House

Red House Records

4:18