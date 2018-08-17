Diet, microbes, and colon cancer

Roughly 1 in 25 Alaskans develop colon cancer, yet we still know little of the causes of this all-too-common and life-threatening disease. On the next Line One Your Health Connection, join Dr. Jay Butler for a discussion with Dr. Stephen O’Keefe, of the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. O’Keefe has conducted ground-breaking research into why African-Americans have greater risk of colon cancer compared with other Americans, yet persons living in Africa have very low rates of colon cancer. The answer may lie in
the influence of diet on the microbes that inhabit the gut. The topic of conversation will be the emerging science on the interaction of dietary fiber, colonic microbes, and the risk of colon cancer and what this may mean for Alaskans.
- Dr. Stephen O’Keefe, of the University of Pittsburgh
LINKS:
- A summary of colon cancer rates in Alaska over the past 20 years and links to additional information
- Want learn more about the microbiome and the influence that the trillions of microbes that inhabit our bodies may have on our health? NPR has produced a series of stories The Human Microbiome: Guts and Glory.
- Dr. O’Keefe’s work on dietary fiber, colonic bacteria, and colon cancer risk was highlighted as part of the PBS program In Defense of Food and is available in this three and a half minute clip.
- Information on the possible role of diet and colonic microbes in colon cancer prevention among Alaska Native people is available from the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
