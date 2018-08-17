Diet, microbes, and colon cancer

Roughly 1 in 25 Alaskans develop colon cancer, yet we still know little of the causes of this all-too-common and life-threatening disease. On the next Line One Your Health Connection, join Dr. Jay Butler for a discussion with Dr. Stephen O’Keefe, of the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. O’Keefe has conducted ground-breaking research into why African-Americans have greater risk of colon cancer compared with other Americans, yet persons living in Africa have very low rates of colon cancer. The answer may lie in

the influence of diet on the microbes that inhabit the gut. The topic of conversation will be the emerging science on the interaction of dietary fiber, colonic microbes, and the risk of colon cancer and what this may mean for Alaskans.

GUEST:

Dr. Stephen O’Keefe, of the University of Pittsburgh

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

