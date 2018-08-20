Traveling Music 8-26-18

Traveling Music

Date: 8-26-18 (cut 15143) evergreen

Kluonie Frey (for Shonti Elder)

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Sunscreen

Ira Wolf / Ira Wolf

The Closest Thing to Home

www.irawolfmusic.com

2:58

Hearts on Fire

Passenger, featuring Ed Sheeran / Passenger

Whispers

Nettwerk

4:30

Dream in Blue

The Stray Birds / The Stray Birds

The Stray Birds

www.thestraybirds.com

3:37

Coney Island

Antje Duvekot / Antje Duvekot

The Near Demise of the High Wire Dancer

CD Baby

3:56

Broken Headlights

The Milk Carton Kids / Kenneth Pattingale, Joey Ryan

Retrospect

Milk Carton Records

3:20

Look at Miss Ohio

Blind Pilot / Gillian Welch

Itunes Session

Itunes

3:27

Can’t Hide

Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz

Song up in her head

Sugar Hill Records

3:12

Don’t Let Me Down

Bearfoot / Bearfoot

Doors and Windows

Compass

3:16

Great Divide

Ira Wolf / Ira Wolf

The Closest Thing to Home

www.irawolfmusic.com

4:01

Half An Acre

Hem / Hem

Home Again, Home Again

Nettwerk

3:23

Rolling Stone

Wild Rivers / Wild Rivers

Wild Rivers

www.Wildriversmusic.com

1:57

Home

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros / Edward Sharpe

Home

www.edwardsharpeandthemagneticzeros.com

5:03

Cool Kids / Riptide

The Queen and the King / Echosmith. Vance Joy

Itunes single

Itunes

2:30

Fickle Heart

Ira Wolf / Ira Wolf

The Closest Thing to Home

www.irawolfmusic.com

3:20

Harlem

The Stray Birds / The Stray Birds

The Stray Birds

www.thestraybirds.com

4:25

Country Roads

John Denver / Bill Danoff, Taffy Nivert, John Denver, arr. By Tumblr User Bassiter

Country Roads

Delta

3:13