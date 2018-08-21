Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

PenAir ordered to sell assets over ‘quickly deteriorating cash position’

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

After filing for bankruptcy protection last summer, PenAir has been ordered to sell off its assets to avoid a shutdown.

Alaska seafood organization seeks comments on US tariffs

Associated Press

An Alaska seafood organization is encouraging industry members to comment on the proposed U.S. tariffs on products imported from China that could negatively affect the state’s seafood industry.

Murkowski accepts climate change. What will she do about it?

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sen. Murkowski is a Republican who goes out of her way to talk about climate change and says we need to reduce emissions. But climate advocates say her deeds don’t match her words.

Multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to the drug Kratom

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A multi-state salmonella outbreak that impacted Alaska has been linked to an alternative medicine.

3 Alaska villagers die in Kuskokwim River boating accident

Associated Press

Three residents of an Alaska village died in a riverboat accident.

New symposium brings military’s attention to the Arctic

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Three-day conference brings together experts to assess new military approaches to the Arctic in coming years.

Code for Anchorage seeks to link citizens with data services

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Code for Anchorage is a group of tech-savvy, civic-minded volunteers who write software to help Alaskans access data and — often — link them to government services.

Descendants, feds explore possibility of continuing trips to Attu Island

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

Descendants of the Native people of Attu want permanent access to their ancestral home that they’ve been separated from their homeland since World War II.

Southeast Alaska’s forests yellow from insect outbreak

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

Some parts of the forests in Southeast Alaska are a little off color. Hemlock trees are turning yellow and brown from a sawfly outbreak. But scientists say there’s not much to worry about.