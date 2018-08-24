ACLU of Alaska and Dunleavy for Alaska file lawsuit challenging state road advertising ban

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska and a group supporting Mike Dunleavy for governor filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging a state ban on advertising along highways. The lawsuit follows the state Department of Transportation recently removing political signs.

Alaska has had a prohibition on advertising along state highways since 1949 when it was a territory. There are a few exceptions, including for scenic attractions.

The law bars all advertising within 660 feet of a highway, including interstates and other state-designated roads. The prohibition includes both public and private property.