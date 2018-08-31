Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Aug. 31, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Walker, Begich supporters eye withdrawal deadline

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

It’s nearly unprecedented for conservative and Republican candidates to share less of the vote than former Gov. Sean Parnell had four years ago.

Final Pebble scoping report released

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released its final scoping report today for the proposed Pebble Mine’s environmental impact statement. The 90-day scoping period ended June 29.

Controversy abound as Roadless Rule debate rages on

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Ever since the state filed a petition in January of this year for a roadless exemption, opponents have argued that the move reopens a debate that was finally closed in 2016.

Fairbanks woman charged with the murder of her two children

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Fairbanks woman is charged with killing her two infant children.

Military plans exercises in Gulf of Alaska for spring despite widespread opposition

Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

After requests from Gulf of Alaska communities that the U.S. Military reschedule or cancel its Northern Edge exercises in the Gulf, officials recently announced they’ll go ahead and hold the training this spring.

Salvage team refloating F/V Pacific Knight

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The 58-foot vessel, which was operating as a tender near Clark’s Point, sank July 25. After more than a month at the bottom of the Nushagak Bay, a salvage team is lifting the ship and will tow it to Dutch Harbor.

AK: Did Wyatt Earp really lose his pistol in Juneau?

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A bar in Juneau claims it has a pistol that belonged to one of history’s most notorious gunslingers. But does the story check out?

49 Voices: Stephanie Seber of McCarthy

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Stephanie Seber in McCarthy. Seber is a massage therapist who moved to McCarthy in 2009 from Colorado.