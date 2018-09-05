Four killed, four injured in multi-vehicle Parks highway collision

Four people were killed in a Parks Highway accident on Monday. Alaska State Troopers report that 40-year-old Cary Taylor Bloomquist of Palmer was driving a car that crossed the center line and hit two oncoming motorcycles near Cantwell around 4:30 p.m.

Motorcyclist Jeffrey Esley, 63, and his wife and passenger, 60-year-old Charlene Esley, both of Fairbanks were killed. The other motorcycle’s driver, 62 year old David Fulton of Fairbanks, suffered critical injuries, and was transported to an Anchorage hospital.

After the impact with the motorcycles, Bloomquist’s car was hit by an oncoming truck driven by Fulton’s wife, 50-year-old Heidi Fulton. The second impact killed Bloomquist and her five-year-old daughter Adeline Bloomquist, who was passenger in the car.

Heidi Fulton was not seriously hurt. Her 10- and three-year-old children, who were passengers in the truck, were injured and transported to a Wasilla hospital.

Troopers say next of kin have been notified, and that the accident is being investigated.