Numerous agencies continue search for missing 10-year-old Kotzebue girl

The search continues in Kotzebue for a missing ten year old girl.

Listen now

Alaska State Troopers report that Ashley Johnson-Barr was last seen leaving a local park at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A statement issued by Kotzebue police Saturday says Johnson-Barr’s cellphone was found soon on a city street about a half-mile from the park, in the opposite direction of the route to her home.

Numerous agencies are involved in the search, including Arctic Circle Search and Rescue, the Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue, the Coast Guard, Mat-Su-based search dog teams and hundreds of volunteers.

A state incident management team arrived in Kotzebue on Saturday to organize the search, most of which is being conducted on foot. It’s included a grid search of the city, surrounding area campsites and structures.