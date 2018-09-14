Alaska CARES and building resiliency

Childhood trauma can affect our health throughout the lifetime. But there are paths to healing for our kids and our communities. Co-host Dr. Jay Butler will be speaking with Dr. Cathy Baldwin-Johnson and Hillary Walker of Alaska CARES at the Providence Alaska Medical Center on ways to mitigate the effects of childhood trauma and build resiliency in our children.
HOST: Jay Butler, MD
GUEST:
- Cathy Baldwin-Johnson and Hillary Walker of Alaska CARES at the Providence Alaska Medical Center
LINKS:
- If you are not familiar with adverse childhood experiences, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has produced an infographic that covers the basics
- Definitions of child abuse and neglect according to Alaska Statute
- Summary of child abuse and neglect in Alaska has been produced by Alaska Children’s Trust
- Additional information on child abuse and neglect in Alaska is available at the CDC website
- San Francisco pediatrician Nadine Burke-Harris is an nationally recognized expert on toxic stress resulting from adverse childhood experiences. She shares her pioneering work on trauma-informed care at the Bayview Child Health Center in a TED Talk
- Dr. Burke-Harris is also featured in a 1-hour documentary directed by James Redford “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope”, which will be screening at the Bear Tooth Theatre in Anchorage at 5:30PM on Monday November 5. Additional information on the film can be found at
- Click here to learn more about Alaska CARES including how to receive clinical services
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 19th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 19th, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- This is a good site to start with, if you want to learn how to find reliable health information on the internet
- Mayo Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- Denying to the Grave: Why We Ignore Facts That Will Save Us
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
- Michael Shermer’s suggestion for Baloney Detection: How to draw boundaries between science and pseudoscience
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: