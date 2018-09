Night Music: September 22, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music

Gene Krupa

Jazz On The Road

CRO220114

3:02

White Jazz

The Casa Loma Orchestra

Jazz On The Road

CRO220114

3:02

So What

Miles Davis

Ken Burns’s Jazz

VERR-01040-2

9:22

Take The “A” Train

Duke Ellington

Ken Burns’s Jazz

VERR-01040-2

7:14

Peter Gunn

Henry Mancini

The Rare Mancini

LaserLight 12 430

2:05

Jean

Henry Mancini – McKuen

The Rare Mancini

LaserLight 12 430

3:38

Moon River

Acker Bilk

The Rare Mancini

LaserLight 12 430

2:44

See Ya Around

Rohn Lawrence / Sherman

See Ya Around

JZZD 20300-2

4:15

Home For My Heart

Rohn Lawrence / Sherman

See Ya Around

JZZD 20300-2

6:24

Over The Waves

Pete Fountain

Best of Pete Fountain

MCAD-4032

2:35

Oh, Lady Be Good

Pete Fountain / Gershwin

Best of Pete Fountain

MCAD-4032

6:15

9:00 – 10:00

Loft Scene

Bobby Marshall Group

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:38

Ted’s

Marshall Vente Trio

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

5:08

Taking No Chances on You

Kevin Cole / Gershwin

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

3:50

They Say It’s Wonderful

Granite Statesmen Barbershop Chorus / Berlin

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

3:20

Road Song

Terrence Brewer / Montgomery

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

5:56

Glasgow

Nerissa Campbell

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

5:29

It’s an Understatement

Sony Holland / Jerry Holland

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

3:05

Mona Lisa Puzzle

Hey Rim Jeon

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

6:15

The Dancing Bean

Musical Charities / Carmona

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:22

How High The Moon

Ben Powell / Hamilton

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

3:09

On Green Dolphin Street

The Butterbean Jazz Quartet / Williamson

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

5:17

Song for a Little Person

The Kraig Greff Group

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

3:36