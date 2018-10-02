Algo Nuevo September 30, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, September 30th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

5:08

 

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom

Selena

30 Years Tejano Music Memories

Capitol

3:08

 

Como Le Hare

Emilio Nevaira

30 Years Tejano Music Memories

Capitol

33:39

 

Amor Querido

Ram Herrera

30 Years Tejano Music Memories

Capitol

3:59

 

Borracho De Besos

La Fiebre

30 Years Tejano Music Memories

Capitol

5:08

 

Suavecito Suavecito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Los 15 Grandes 2015

El Baile Grande

4:09

 

El Gallo Copenton

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:42

 

Mariachi Mix

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Club Mix

Freddie

13:49

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

5:03

 

Padrecito De Mi Vida

Steve Chavez

Originals

Randall

3:29

 

Mi Madrecita Linda

Steve Chavez

Originals

Randall

4:39

 

Eres Casado

Tierra Tejana

Legacy Tour

GON

3:58

 

Yo Quiero Bailar

Tierra Tejana

Legacy Tour

GON

4:29

 

Senor Cantinero

Cultura

Cultura Cuatro

Cultura Prod.

3:49

 

Cain Porque Cain

Cultura

Cultura Cuatro

Cultura Prod

3:45

 

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

7:03

 

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

5:29

 

La Mucura

Al Hurricane

Cumbias

Hurricane

4:20

 

Baila Bailame

Al Hurricane

Cumbias

Hurricane

4:15

 

Pegadtia

Stephanie Lynn & High Energy

30 Years Tejano Music Memories

Capitol

3:59

 

Cuatro Caminos

Laura canales

30 Years Tejano Music Memories

Capitol

3:21

 

Valentin De La Sierra

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:53

 

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

4:25

 

Reach Out

Ray Camacho

Reach Out

PMG Audio

4:05

 

New York

Ray Camacho

Reach Out

PMG Audio

5:14

 

La Medallita De Oro

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Randall

4:06

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

18:28

 

Caminito De Rieles

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

4:42

 

Dona Juana

Rhythm Divine

Rhythm Divine

CL Productions

3:12

 

Te Voy Olvidar

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

4:15

 

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:19

 

Mikey’s polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

5:31

 

Cumbias Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

12:18

