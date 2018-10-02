Algo Nuevo September 30, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, September 30th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
5:08
Bidi Bidi Bom Bom
Selena
30 Years Tejano Music Memories
Capitol
3:08
Como Le Hare
Emilio Nevaira
30 Years Tejano Music Memories
Capitol
33:39
Amor Querido
Ram Herrera
30 Years Tejano Music Memories
Capitol
3:59
Borracho De Besos
La Fiebre
30 Years Tejano Music Memories
Capitol
5:08
Suavecito Suavecito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Los 15 Grandes 2015
El Baile Grande
4:09
El Gallo Copenton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:42
Mariachi Mix
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Club Mix
Freddie
13:49
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
5:03
Padrecito De Mi Vida
Steve Chavez
Originals
Randall
3:29
Mi Madrecita Linda
Steve Chavez
Originals
Randall
4:39
Eres Casado
Tierra Tejana
Legacy Tour
GON
3:58
Yo Quiero Bailar
Tierra Tejana
Legacy Tour
GON
4:29
Senor Cantinero
Cultura
Cultura Cuatro
Cultura Prod.
3:49
Cain Porque Cain
Cultura
Cultura Cuatro
Cultura Prod
3:45
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
7:03
What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
5:29
La Mucura
Al Hurricane
Cumbias
Hurricane
4:20
Baila Bailame
Al Hurricane
Cumbias
Hurricane
4:15
Pegadtia
Stephanie Lynn & High Energy
30 Years Tejano Music Memories
Capitol
3:59
Cuatro Caminos
Laura canales
30 Years Tejano Music Memories
Capitol
3:21
Valentin De La Sierra
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:53
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
4:25
Reach Out
Ray Camacho
Reach Out
PMG Audio
4:05
New York
Ray Camacho
Reach Out
PMG Audio
5:14
La Medallita De Oro
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Randall
4:06
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
18:28
Caminito De Rieles
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
4:42
Dona Juana
Rhythm Divine
Rhythm Divine
CL Productions
3:12
Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
4:15
La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:19
Mikey’s polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
5:31
Cumbias Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
12:18